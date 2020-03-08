Amid Poaching Row, BJP MLA from MP Asks Amit Shah For Security

Rameshwar Sharma, a senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding security for MLAs in the state on Saturday, amid a poaching row with the ruling Congress. On Friday, BJP MLAs and former ministers Sanjay Pathak and Vishwas Sarang had claimed threat to their lives after the Kamal Nath government withdrew their personal security officers.

On Saturday, Rameshwar Sharma, who is the MP BJP vice president and MLA from Huzur in Bhopal, said he has written to Shah.