Amid Poaching Row, BJP MLA from MP Asks Amit Shah For Security
Rameshwar Sharma, a senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding security for MLAs in the state on Saturday, amid a poaching row with the ruling Congress. On Friday, BJP MLAs and former ministers Sanjay Pathak and Vishwas Sarang had claimed threat to their lives after the Kamal Nath government withdrew their personal security officers.
On Saturday, Rameshwar Sharma, who is the MP BJP vice president and MLA from Huzur in Bhopal, said he has written to Shah.
‘We Have Faith In the Police, But...’
Rameshwar Sharma alleged that the state DGP (VK Singh) was removed from the post "overnight" as he refused to budge when the "Congress regime wanted to misuse the police force".
MP Public Relations Minister PC Sharma though, called the change in personal security officers a "routine process". He alleged that 'illegal works' started during the (previous) BJP regime were still underfoot.
BJP Vs Congress: Both Play the Victim Card
BJP MLAs Pathak and Sarang had claimed a threat to their lives after their PSOs, who were on duty with them for 10-20 years, were removed. Pathak even alleged that a 'pran-ghatak ghatna' (life threatening incident) occurred with him on Wednesday night but refused to share details. Sarang claimed the Kamal Nath government wanted to reduce the number of BJP MLAs by "killing them".
The Congress too has made similar allegation against the BJP.
The Congress holds a thin majority in the 230-member Assembly, with its 114 MLAs being supported by two BSP, one SP and four Independent legislators. The BJP has 107 legislators while two seats are vacant.
