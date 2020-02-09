BJP Corporator in Indore Civic Body Quits Over ‘Politics of Hate’

The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament in December, 2019, has triggered protests in many parts of the country. Patel stated that the CAA was against the Constitution and Muslims. Patel also added that he would lend his support to the ongoing protests against the CAA at different places.

In January, at least 80 Muslim leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh had resigned from its primary membership in protest against the CAA, calling it a "divisive" measure. The CAA provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 owing to religious persecution in Muslim-dominated Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.