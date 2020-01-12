Govt Won’t Rest Until Pak Refugees Made Indian Citizens: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 12 January, said however much the Congress opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the government "will not rest" until all the refugees from minority communities from Pakistan are given Indian citizenship in a rally in Jabalpur.

He once again challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to show him any provision in the new legislation that will snatch the citizenship of any citizen in the country.

“I am saying it loudly. You Congress leaders, listen carefully... Oppose it as much as you can, but we will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. No one can stop us from doing so. Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have as much right over India as you and I have. They are the sons and daughters of India. The country will embrace them,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting here in support of the new citizenship law.