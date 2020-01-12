Ready to Quit to Protect the Rights of Minorities: TN Minister

Amid the row over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday said he is ready to quit his post to protect the rights of the minority community. “Nothing will happen to minorities and if anything happens, I will stand with them. The post is not important to me and I am ready to quit to protect their rights,” he said.

Speaking at a function to distribute Pongal harvest festival gifts at Karumbukadai, a Muslim dominated area in the city, Velumani said Chief minister K Palaniswami had made the ruling AIADMK's stand clear on the floor of the House on the CAA.