File photo of Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, who made the announcement following a high-level meeting.(Photo: IANS/PIB)

ASI Monuments, Central Museums to Be Shut Till 31 March: Govt

PTI

All ASI-protected monuments and central museums across the country will be shut till 31 March in view of the threat of coronavirus, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Monday, 16 March. An order regarding the same will be issued soon, he said. "We are taking this very seriously," he added.

The latest order comes after a high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 was held on Monday.

In the meeting it was decided that a set of measures for social distancing as a preventive strategy should be implemented. There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments and sites under the ASI. The culture ministry officials said given the huge footfall at monuments and museums, it was imperative to shut them in the wake of the disease outbreak.

The Union health ministry said on Monday that the total number of cases in the country was 114, including 10 discharged patients, 3 cured and 2 deaths.

