ASI Monuments, Central Museums to Be Shut Till 31 March: Govt
All ASI-protected monuments and central museums across the country will be shut till 31 March in view of the threat of coronavirus, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Monday, 16 March. An order regarding the same will be issued soon, he said. "We are taking this very seriously," he added.
In the meeting it was decided that a set of measures for social distancing as a preventive strategy should be implemented. There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments and sites under the ASI. The culture ministry officials said given the huge footfall at monuments and museums, it was imperative to shut them in the wake of the disease outbreak.
The Union health ministry said on Monday that the total number of cases in the country was 114, including 10 discharged patients, 3 cured and 2 deaths.
