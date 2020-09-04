Will Vodafone Idea Sink or Swim After SC’s AGR Verdict?

The Supreme Court's verdict on the much-awaited AGR case that came on 1 September has gotten experts worrying about Vodafone Idea's survival. With a massive due of Rs 58,000 crores in adjusted gross revenues that is owed to the government, will Vodafone Idea sink or swim?

The verdict on AGR for the debt-laden telecom companies including Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices allowed a 10-year timeline for the telecos to make staggered payments of the dues. If for Bharti Airtel the ruling gives a decent shot at survival, for Vodafone it's looking like a choice between merely surviving or shutting shop.

Why is the ruling not looking favourable for Vodafone Idea? And if it fails to survive what could be the implications? Tune in to The Big Story!