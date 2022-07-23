Remembering Bhupinder Singh: From His Guitar Riffs to Unforgettable Voice

Bhupinder Singh, the man with a velvet voice that could tend to a broken heart or reassure an anxious mind, passed away on 18 July 2022. Apart from being a celebrated singer, he was also a talented guitarist. From Madan Mohan to RD Burman, his beautiful partnerships gave the music industry some gems that it would continue to cherish for years to come.

But if it wasn't for Pancham, we would not have gotten a youthful guitarist in Bhupinder Singh. Do you remember the songs with some of his iconic guitar riffs?

Tune in, as we celebrate the work of the maestro whose awaaz will always be remembered.