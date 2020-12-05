Poetry & ‘Kisan’: Iqbal, Majaz & Kaifi’s Healing Words For Farmers
Join us in remembering Iqbal, Majaz and Kaifi, and their healing words for farmers.
Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Jis khet se dahqan ko mayassar nahin rozi
us khet ke har khosha-e-gandum ko jala do
Urdu poet and thinker Allama Iqbal is saying through this couplet that if the piece of land where the farmer grows his produce and other crops is not yielding him any income, it should not be of any use to anybody.
With the country embroiled in protests by farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws, we take a look at some perspectives shared in Urdu poetry on issues concerning farmers.
For this, we got a handful of nazms written by the poets of yore, whose poetry mostly stood for social injustice, oppression, inequalities, and many such ills of the Indian society.
Works of Asrar ul Haq Majaz, Kaifi Azmi, and Allama Iqbal have continued to lend their voices for the cause of the people working in the largest sector of employment, ie, agriculture.
Tune in as we explore some healing words of these masters.
