The 3 Agriculture Bills That Triggered Akali Dal & Farmer Protests

The Modi government believes that these bills are a big step towards liberalising the agricultural sector, by deregulating the agricultural market, by allowing free trade, and increasing buyers.

But while some farmers welcome the de-regulations, other farmers fear that if these bills get passed, it will not only invite big corporates to dominate the agricultural market but will also do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

What exactly do each of these agricultural reforms aim to do for the agricultural market? And what are farmers of Punjab and Haryana protesting against?