What to Expect From Israel’s New Govt Under Naftali Bennett?

After a nail-biting win of just 60 to 59 votes, Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel's new prime minister on Sunday, 13 June, ending former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year grip on power.

Bennett – a former tech entrepreneur who made millions before switching to right-wing politics in 2013 – will be leading an ideologically divided eight-party coalition. For the first time in the country’s political history, a small Arab party will also join to serve in the government.

Some experts have labelled Bennett an ‘ultra-nationalist’. In his speech on Sunday, Bennett said that he “will work for the sake of all people", adding that the priorities would be reforms in education, health, and cutting red tape.