Dosa! – The Truly Global, 2,000-Year-Old Tamil Recipe

Welcome to a crispy, fragrant and flavourful episode of Southern Slurp. One that's properly Tamil – and I'm talking Sangam era, 2,000-year-old recipe – but is also definitely global.

What goes around comes around.

But with the dosa, the batter goes round and round the hot plate, and no matter who you are, you'll definitely come around to its taste, texture and the almost ritualistic accompaniments!