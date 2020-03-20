Last Minute Pleas & Hearings: How Nirbhaya Case Got Closure

Finally a closure in one of India’s most heinous rape and murder cases. Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay — the four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged on 20 March, Friday, at 5:30 am. The four men along with two others were accused of brutally gang raping and torturing a young physiotherapy intern, seven years ago in 2012.

“The minute I came back home from the Supreme Court, I folded my hands before her, hugged her photo and said, “Child you have gotten your justice today”. I’m proud to be Nirbhaya’s mother. Today I’m known to the whole world as Nirbhaya’s mother,” Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother told reporters.

However, justice wasn’t easy to come. The death warrants were delayed several times, and even hours before the scheduled execution the convicts’ counsel had filed last-minute petitions. So how did this case finally come to a close? Tune in to The Big Story!