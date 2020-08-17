MS Dhoni: The Ever Elusive Man Behind the Legendary Cricketer
MS Dhoni has had the spotlight on him throughout his career, yet he’s always managed to remain in the shadows.
MS Dhoni ended his career as one of the most illustrious and successful cricketers of our generation.
“Pal do pal meri hasti hai, pal do pal meri jawani hai,” recites Amitabh Bachchan in the song Dhoni has chosen to bid us farewell with, nearly 400 days since we saw him walk back to the pavilion, wearing the Indian jersey, at the ICC World Cup semi-final.
But the 16 years he served Indian cricket was anything but ‘pal do pal...’, especially in the history books, as he finishes off as India’s most successful captain.
His accolades are there for all to see, but how much do we know about the man himself? He’s had the spotlight on him throughout his career, yet he’s always managed to remain in the shadows and not many people have been successful in breaking through that barrier of Mahi's privacy.
From avoiding even carrying a phone to being unreachable during important announcements (including the birth of his daughter Ziva) — there are many stories of how captain cool has always been hard to track down and how he kept people on their toes about his next move. And, in this episode, we dig into some of these anecdotal stories around this legend.
