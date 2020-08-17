MS Dhoni: The Ever Elusive Man Behind the Legendary Cricketer

His accolades are there for all to see, but how much do we know about the man himself? He’s had the spotlight on him throughout his career, yet he’s always managed to remain in the shadows and not many people have been successful in breaking through that barrier of Mahi's privacy.

From avoiding even carrying a phone to being unreachable during important announcements (including the birth of his daughter Ziva) — there are many stories of how captain cool has always been hard to track down and how he kept people on their toes about his next move. And, in this episode, we dig into some of these anecdotal stories around this legend.