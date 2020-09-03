Is PUBG Ban Response to ‘Security Concern’ or a Political Move?

Millions of Indian gamers are trying to win their last “chicken dinner”, as the hugely popular PUBG now shares the same fate as TikTok. This online multiplayer game that had many Indians hooked, is now banned along with 117 other China-based apps.

This is the second time that the Ministry of Information and Technology has banned China-based apps in the country. In the first round of banning that happened earlier on 29 June, TikTok was one of the wildly popular apps that went down with 59 other apps like Cam Scanner, UC Browser and ShareIT.

The IT Ministry's press release says that the now banned apps “are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. If that sounds familiar, it's because these concerns bear a close resemblance with the reasonings of "security concerns" that came with the TikTok ban.

And speaking of similarities, the timing of the ban has not gone unnoticed either. As was with TikTok and the 59 other apps, the PUBG ban also comes at a time when Indo-China tensions have been flaring up at Ladakh all over again. Should we see this ban as India's response to Chinese aggression? What is the impact of this move? Tune in to The Big Story!