How Did India Respond to Agitating Farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ Call?

India's farmers, who have vowed to carry on with their agitation for as long as it takes the Centre to scrap all the three farm laws, gave a nationwide shutdown call on 8 December, Tuesday, a day before the sixth round of talks between the farmer leaders and the ruling party.

While the whole protest has been spearheaded by farm unions and farmer organisations, several Opposition parties from across India also joined in to lend their support. Early in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party even alleged that the Delhi Police had placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border a day before, although the Delhi police denied doing so.

And by no means was this protest limited to Delhi. Several BJP and non-BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu also saw similar demonstrations of blocking roads and rails by farmer organisations.

What kind of response did the call for Bharat Bandh evoke in different parts of India?After weeks of continuous protests, what do farmers have to say? What is delaying the resolution between the Centre and farmers? Tune in!