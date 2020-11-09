What Does a Biden-Harris Presidency Mean for India-US Ties?

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got confirmed as the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect of the United States of America on 7 November, thousands and thousands of kilometres away, India had also been closely watching the election results.

Beyond the India-US ties, the Indian diaspora both in the US and in the homeland has been quite heavily invested in this election, especially owing to Kamala Harris' candidacy. They have been rooting for Harris – the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother, but now that Biden-Harris will be replacing the Trump-Pence admin in the White House, the question is what will this new US presidency bring for India?