The Art of 'Bahas': How Wit Helps Poets Win Arguments

Urdunama: We explore the theme of 'bahas' in Urdu poetry through the poetry of Akbar Allahabadi and others. Tune in!

Fabeha Syed
Published
French philosopher René Descartes' famous phrase 'cogito ergo sum' – I think, therefore, I am – resonates with every thinking and reasoning mind. And it's thinking that makes us analyse and bring our contemplative skills to the fore. This in turn draws us so much closer to what we consider true, that we would more often than not like to prove any conflicting view to our version of truth, wrong.

And it is this exposure to opposing ideas that makes one indulge in arguments. But knowing when to stop arguing is what reflects wisdom.

Arguments fuel the thinking process, and thus, form a part of most of our relationships, especially the most intimate ones. And the key to win such arguments is wit.

Urdu poet Ghaus 'Khwah Makhwah' Hyderabadi's nazm 'Biwi Aur Patloon' is probably a good example of wit in argument.

Tune in as we explore the theme of argument or 'bahas' through not only satire and romance but also tragedy in Urdu poetry.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
