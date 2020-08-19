DNC Nominates Biden & Showcases Diversity in Unity Against Trump

After playing supporting characters, Joe Biden is finally the protagonist as he officially secured the Democratic nomination as their 2020 presidential candidate on 18 August, tallying votes by party delegates from 50 states and 7 national territories in what was the first virtual national party roll-call vote.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Party had to hold a virtual convention and abandon its initial plans to hold this week’s nominating convention in the city of Milwauke in Wisconsin.

But most would agree that the hi-tech production, the top-notch performances by artists and musicians, the diverse sampling of speakers, and a display of diverse local cultures, customs and languages, delivered a powerful attack against Republicans.

So far in the initial two days of DNC 2020 we've also heard testimonies and speeches from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen Bernie Sanders, Jill Biden, former US President Bill Clinton, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others who used the platform to criticise US President Donald Trump's policies and also highlight issues of national security, accountability, inequality and health care.

What are the biggest takeaways from the the Democratic National Convention 2020? Tune in to The Big Story!