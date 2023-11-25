Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Deedar: Glimpses of Longing in Urdu Shayari

Discover the meaning of 'Deedar' in Urdu poetry, the longing and the yearning for a glimpse of the beloved.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In this week's episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the depths of the Urdu word 'Deedar,' a term that signifies a profound 'sight' or 'vision' often associated with the beloved. Deedar is a word that carries immense weight and longing, representing both the physical act of seeing and the spiritual yearning for connection.

Syed will explore the different ways in which Deedar is used in Urdu poetry, taking listeners on a journey through verses that express the burning desire for a glimpse of the beloved, the joy of reunion after separation, and the sorrow of unfulfilled longing.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Urdu Poet   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×