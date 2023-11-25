Urdunama Podcast | Deedar: Glimpses of Longing in Urdu Shayari

In this week's episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the depths of the Urdu word 'Deedar,' a term that signifies a profound 'sight' or 'vision' often associated with the beloved. Deedar is a word that carries immense weight and longing, representing both the physical act of seeing and the spiritual yearning for connection.

Syed will explore the different ways in which Deedar is used in Urdu poetry, taking listeners on a journey through verses that express the burning desire for a glimpse of the beloved, the joy of reunion after separation, and the sorrow of unfulfilled longing.