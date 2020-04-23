Centre Vs Mamata: A Political Row in Bengal Amid a Health Crisis

COVID-19 inspection teams (ICMT) deputed by the Centre in certain states has kicked up a row in the middle of this pandemic. And West Bengal is occupying the centre stage with the the state Chief Minister calling the delegation’s visit “adventure tourism”, and the Centre counter-accusing her government of “obstructing” inspection.

And the row seems far from over because Mamata Banerjee has also alleged that the state had zero testing kits as on 22 April.

So, what escalated the spat between the centre and West Bengal?