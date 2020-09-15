Can UP Special Security Force Legislated by Yogi Govt be Misused?

In what is being described as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s "dream project", the government has issued a notification to set up a Special Security Force in Uttar Pradesh that can search and arrest without a warrant or without requiring any orders from the magistrate "as long as they are sure of the crime".

At a time when there have been allegations of misuse of existing laws, such as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the National Security Act (NSA), or sedition laws against dissenting citizens, critics are wary that this gives more unconstitutional powers to an already unaccountable security force.

The eight battalions of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force or UPSSF that will be set up at a cost of close Rs 1,800 crores will be responsible for the security of courts, government administrative buildings, offices, metro, etc and even private companies can hire its services.

What led to the constitution of such a security force in the middle of this pandemic? And what are the ramifications of the powers that it allows and can it be misused? Tune in to The Big Story!