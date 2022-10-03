ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Blonde?

From Ana de Armas' performance as Marilyn Monroe, to the filmography, there is a lot to look at. 

Prateek Lidhoo
I’m a sucker for biopics. There's just something about watching an iconic real story come to life on screen. Also, I love stories of broken people. Naturally, Andrew Dominick’s Blonde was on my watchlist for sure.

From Ana de Armas' performance as Marilyn Monroe, the portrayal of Norma Jeane to the filmography, there is a lot to look at. So, Do I Like It

Tune in to find out!

It talks about her volatile years with her mother, her time with her various partners and of course her dazzling hollywood career, filled with all the darkness possible to fit in a 4 : 3 aspect ratio frame.  
Prateek Lidhoo
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

