Can Munger Unrest Spell More Trouble for JD(U) in Remaining Polls?

The last phase of Durga puja festivities plunged into chaos in Munger, a city in Bihar, after it witnessed mob violence and arson attacks against the administration.

This was in protest of what happened four days earlier on 26 October, when 21-year-old Anurag Poddar died and a dozen were injured amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersion.

While locals allege police opened fire at devotees, the cops denied firing and alleged that the shots were fired by anti-social elements from within the crowd.