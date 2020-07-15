As CBSE Marks Soar, DU Says Cutoffs To be Higher This year
1,57,934 CBSE students have secured above 90 percent marks this year and over 38,000 have scored above 95 percent.
Schools teach us about the decimal system but it is during college admissions that many of us learn about the importance of each decimal place.
One decimal point could very well be the difference between securing admission to a college of one’s choice and being left out. Cut off lists in colleges across India illustrate that the gap between a 97.0 percent and a 96.5 is often a chasm too wide to leap across.
The CBSE results that were declared on 13 July have witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of students who have scored about 90 percent.
The first list of cut offs, however, may soon diminish the jubilation of many of the 1, 57, 934 CBSE board students who have secured above 90 percent as colleges have indicated that the cut-offs are going to be higher.
Today, we explore Delhi University’s approach to the upcoming admission season and speak with college principals, administrators and students seeking admission to find out what the cut offs are going to be like and whether there is a need for a re-evaluation of the scoring and admission process.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.