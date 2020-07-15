As CBSE Marks Soar, DU Says Cutoffs To be Higher This year

Schools teach us about the decimal system but it is during college admissions that many of us learn about the importance of each decimal place.

One decimal point could very well be the difference between securing admission to a college of one’s choice and being left out. Cut off lists in colleges across India illustrate that the gap between a 97.0 percent and a 96.5 is often a chasm too wide to leap across.

The CBSE results that were declared on 13 July have witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of students who have scored about 90 percent.