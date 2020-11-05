Arnab’s Arrest: Govt’s Outrage Over Attack on Press Hypocritical?

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is making headlines again – from being accused of manipulating TRP channels just last month, the allegation now is of abetment of suicide for which he has been taken under arrest and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

But not without some high drama. In an unexpected development, the Raigad police along with the Mumbai police arrived at Goswami's Worli residence to arrest him on Wednesday morning.

But the police teams faced what they called 'extreme resistance' from arrest by Goswami along with a volley of questions – all of which was captured on a now viral video.

Once arrested, the TV anchor was taken to Alibag, about 100 kms from Mumbai, where the abetment of suicide case against him was registered.