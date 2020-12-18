Are COVID-19 Vaccines Safe and Efficient? All You Need to Know

While vaccine companies rush to seek authorisation for emergency use in India, there are quite a few people who are skeptical about taking a vaccine against COVID-19.

‘Vaccine hesitancy’ is the buzzword and this hesitancy is different from anti-vaccine sentiments. People genuinely have questions about safety, efficacy, adverse events, and the speed with which developments have taken place.

So far, three vaccine groups – Serum Institute's Covishield which is the Indian name of the vaccine being developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covaxin – India's swadeshi vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, and the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer and BioNTech have sought emergency approval in India.