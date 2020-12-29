Legal Roundup 2020: The Year of Indian High Courts

Eminent lawyer Prashant Bhushan posted two tweets criticising the Supreme Court for which he was held guilty of contempt of court. One said that the court had failed to ensure access to justice during the time of the pandemic, the other said that the court had played a role in the destruction of democracy.

While the case ended up being one of the top highlights from the Supreme Court this year – do the questions at the heart of it truly represent the state of the Indian judiciary in 2020?

