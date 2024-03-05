ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Finally Home': Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Share First Pics From Their Wedding

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot on 2 March amidst their friends and family.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for Ishqbaaz, finally tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Sharma on 2 March. Taking to Instagram on 5 March, the couple shared the first pics from their dreamy wedding ceremony along with heartfelt caption.

It read, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  celebrities   TV 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×