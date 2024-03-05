'Finally Home': Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Share First Pics From Their Wedding

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for Ishqbaaz, finally tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Sharma on 2 March. Taking to Instagram on 5 March, the couple shared the first pics from their dreamy wedding ceremony along with heartfelt caption.

It read, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together."