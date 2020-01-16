In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates B’Day With KJo, Riteish

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. It released on 15 November 2019. The co-producer Bhushan Kumar had described the film as “a violent, dramatic love story. Marjaavaan has marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain, whose dialogues were also written by Zaveri.