In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates B’Day With KJo, Riteish
On 15 January, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with friends as well as fans. Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving at his residence in Mumbai. The guest list included Karan Johar, actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Take a look:
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. It released on 15 November 2019. The co-producer Bhushan Kumar had described the film as “a violent, dramatic love story. Marjaavaan has marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain, whose dialogues were also written by Zaveri.
