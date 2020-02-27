SRK Presents La Trobe University Scholarship to Kerala Researcher

Shah Rukh Khan presented the first Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a young researcher from Kerala, at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 February. Her work focuses on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.

The award was created in SRK’s name last year after he was conferred with an honorary degree by the Australian university. The four-year scholarship programme is granted to female Indian candidates for research in health, sport, information technology, cyber security or engineering. The recipient is entitled to receive a sum of 200,000 Aus dollars.