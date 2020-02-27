SRK Presents La Trobe University Scholarship to Kerala Researcher
Shah Rukh Khan presented the first Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a young researcher from Kerala, at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 February. Her work focuses on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.
The award was created in SRK’s name last year after he was conferred with an honorary degree by the Australian university. The four-year scholarship programme is granted to female Indian candidates for research in health, sport, information technology, cyber security or engineering. The recipient is entitled to receive a sum of 200,000 Aus dollars.
In his speech, Shah Rukh congratulated Gopika saying that he admired her “dedication and determination”. “I'm a staunch believer in education and I would like to congratulate Gopika. The way forward for everyone is educate and there's never an end to education. Empowering and educating women is key and the world goes forward with educating women. I think education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward,” he said.
“I admire Gopika's dedication and determination. This scholarship will enable her to travel to La Trobe in Melbourne, Australia where she will pursue her dreams of helping to improve India's agriculture sector,” he added.
Check out pictures from the event here:
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )