Pics: Shah Rukh, Deepika Attend Javed Akhtar’s Grand B’Day Bash
On 16 January, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older. His birthday has been a royal affair for quite some time. After a crazy retro party, the Akhtar family hosted another grand bash for Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan and Rekha, a host of celebrities were present at the party.
While Deepika rocked a white saree, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a blue suit. Gauri Khan stunned in a black outfit.
Check out the photos:
Loading...
- 35
- 34
- 33
- 32
- 31
- 30
- 29
- 28
- 27
- 26
- 25
- 24
- 23
- 22
- 21
- 20
- 19
- 18
- 17
- 16
- 15
- 14
- 13
- 12
- 11
- 10
- 09
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)