Pics: Shah Rukh, Deepika Attend Javed Akhtar’s Grand B’Day Bash

On 16 January, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older. His birthday has been a royal affair for quite some time. After a crazy retro party, the Akhtar family hosted another grand bash for Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan and Rekha, a host of celebrities were present at the party.

While Deepika rocked a white saree, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a blue suit. Gauri Khan stunned in a black outfit.

Check out the photos: