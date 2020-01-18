Pics: Shah Rukh, Deepika Attend Javed Akhtar’s Grand B’Day Bash
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Deepika Padukone and Shabana Azmi at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday party.&nbsp;
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Deepika Padukone and Shabana Azmi at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Shah Rukh, Deepika Attend Javed Akhtar’s Grand B’Day Bash

Quint Entertainment
Photos

On 16 January, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older. His birthday has been a royal affair for quite some time. After a crazy retro party, the Akhtar family hosted another grand bash for Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan and Rekha, a host of celebrities were present at the party.

While Deepika rocked a white saree, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a blue suit. Gauri Khan stunned in a black outfit.

Check out the photos:

Also Read : Pics: Shabana Azmi, Farhan, Anil Go Retro for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day

Loading...
  • 35
    Shabana Azmi with Rekha, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nandita Das at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash.&nbsp;
    Shabana Azmi with Rekha, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nandita Das at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 34
    Shabana, Javed Akhtar strike a pose with the guests.&nbsp;
    Shabana, Javed Akhtar strike a pose with the guests. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 33
    Farhan Akhtar arrives at the party.&nbsp;
    Farhan Akhtar arrives at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 32
    Farhan and Shabana Azmi share a light moment.&nbsp;
    Farhan and Shabana Azmi share a light moment. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 31
    Hrithik Roshan with his parents and Zoya Akhtar.&nbsp;
    Hrithik Roshan with his parents and Zoya Akhtar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 30
    Ila Arun at the party.&nbsp;
    Ila Arun at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 29
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.&nbsp;
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 28
    Divya Dutta looks gorgeous in a blue dress.&nbsp;
    Divya Dutta looks gorgeous in a blue dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 27
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.&nbsp;
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 26
    Sidharth Roy Kapur at the party.&nbsp;
    Sidharth Roy Kapur at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 25
    Ronit Roy with his wife.&nbsp;
    Ronit Roy with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 24
    Satish Kaushik at the party.&nbsp;
    Satish Kaushik at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 23
    Subhas Ghai with his wife.&nbsp;
    Subhas Ghai with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    David Dhawan attended the party.&nbsp;
    David Dhawan attended the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Ronit Roy and his wife at the bash.&nbsp;
    Ronit Roy and his wife at the bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Vishal Bhardwaj is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Vishal Bhardwaj is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Waheeda Rehman.&nbsp;
    Waheeda Rehman. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Manish Malhotra strikes a pose.&nbsp;
    Manish Malhotra strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Tabu and Dia Mirza are all smiles.
    Tabu and Dia Mirza are all smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Alka Yagnik at the party.&nbsp;
    Alka Yagnik at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene.&nbsp;
    Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Zakir Hussain at the party.&nbsp;
    Zakir Hussain at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Karan Johar rocks the quirky blazer.&nbsp;
    Karan Johar rocks the quirky blazer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Kiran Rao.&nbsp;
    Kiran Rao. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    AR Rehman with his wife.&nbsp;
    AR Rehman with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri with Sanjay Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri with Sanjay Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Sudhir Mishra was one of the guests. &nbsp;
    Sudhir Mishra was one of the guests.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    While Shah Rukh steals the show in a blue suit, Gauri Khan stuns in a black outfit.&nbsp;
    While Shah Rukh steals the show in a blue suit, Gauri Khan stuns in a black outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Ekta Kapoor with her father Jeetendra.&nbsp;
    Ekta Kapoor with her father Jeetendra. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Anil Ambani and his family.&nbsp;
    Anil Ambani and his family. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in a saree.&nbsp;
    Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in a saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita.&nbsp;
    Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Boney Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Rahul Bose.&nbsp;
    Rahul Bose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Ahead of Javed Akhtar’s 75th B’Day, Family Plans Grand Exhibition

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...