Pics: Saif & Alaya Goof Around at ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Song Launch

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film’s team recently launched a song Gallan Kardi. Saif and debutant Alaya Furniturewalla, who plays his daughter, were seen goofing around at the event. Saif looked dashing in a black blazer with t-shirt and jeans, while Alaya stunned in a black off-shoulder dress.

The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait. Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

  • 06
    Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla arrive in style at <i>Gallan Kardi</i> song launch from <i>Jawaani Jaaneman</i>.
    Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla arrive in style at Gallan Kardi song launch from Jawaani Jaaneman.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Saif looks dapper in a black blazer paired with a t-shirt and jeans.&nbsp;
    Saif looks dapper in a black blazer paired with a t-shirt and jeans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Saif and Alaya greet fans.&nbsp;
    Saif and Alaya greet fans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    The actors dance to the beats of the song.&nbsp;
    The actors dance to the beats of the song. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Selfie time with the team.&nbsp;
    Selfie time with the team. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The <i>Jawaani Jaaneman</i> team strikes a pose.
    The Jawaani Jaaneman team strikes a pose.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

