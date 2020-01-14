Pics: Saif & Alaya Goof Around at ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Song Launch
After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film’s team recently launched a song Gallan Kardi. Saif and debutant Alaya Furniturewalla, who plays his daughter, were seen goofing around at the event. Saif looked dashing in a black blazer with t-shirt and jeans, while Alaya stunned in a black off-shoulder dress.
The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait. Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
