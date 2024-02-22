ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Saba Pataudi Shares Inside Pics From Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Kareena and Saif threw a Spider Man-themed party for Jeh's third birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh rang in his third birthday on Wednesday, 21 February. Now, Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi has shared some photos from the colourful, Spider Man-themed birthday party. In the first picture, Saba can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor. The other pictures feature Kareena-Saif, Babita, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya at the cake-cutting ceremony.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×