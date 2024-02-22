Saba Pataudi Shares Inside Pics From Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh rang in his third birthday on Wednesday, 21 February. Now, Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi has shared some photos from the colourful, Spider Man-themed birthday party. In the first picture, Saba can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor. The other pictures feature Kareena-Saif, Babita, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya at the cake-cutting ceremony.