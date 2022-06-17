Love Is All They Have: The Beautiful Story of Rahul and Shiv

Is love a spectrum? Well, from the perspective of Rahul and Shiv, it is. They have defined it to be unconditional. They believe that a relationship doesn’t have to rely on faith or trust, it is like a mother’s love for her child, unconditional.

Rahul and Shiv were introduced by their common friend, but they hadn’t met each other till that meeting at a bus stand in Panipat. Shiv had gone to collect a document for Rahul.