Pics: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde Dazzle at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor launched the trailer of his film at a big event in Mumbai on Monday, 10 April. The action-packed entertainer's cast and crew, including lead actor Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and others, were present at the event.

Here are some pictures from the event: