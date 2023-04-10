ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde Dazzle at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor launched the trailer of his film at a big event in Mumbai on Monday, 10 April. The action-packed entertainer's cast and crew, including lead actor Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and others, were present at the event.

Here are some pictures from the event:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan Returns With a Masala Entertainer

