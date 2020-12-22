View Fullscreen
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Day 1 of their wedding celebrations.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Pics: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Wedding Festivities Begin

The couple will tie the knot on 25 December.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on 25 December. However, their wedding festivities have already begun. Gauahar took to Instagram to share photos of the duo, all decked out for a ritual. Both of them are twinning in yellow. While Zaid chose to wear a simple kurta, Gauahar went for a stunning Maayera Jaipur creation.

"When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa", the actor captioned the photos.

Zaid Darbar's brother Awez also shared a bunch of photos on Instagram.

Take a look at the photos:

