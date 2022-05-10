ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Deepika Padukone Leaves For Cannes; to Represent India on The Jury

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian artiste on the Cannes Film Festival panel.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, 10 May, as she left for the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika will represent India as one of the jury members at the 75th film festival. Deepika is the only Indian artiste on the panel. The festival will kick off on 16 May and will end on 28 May. Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet on all 10 days.

At the jury, she is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, actor-screenwriter-producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actor Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

