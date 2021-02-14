Pics: Deepika, Ananya, Vijay Deverakonda Attend KJo's Party

Vijay Deverakonda attended Karan Johar's house party.
Karan Johar hosted a house party on Saturday, 13 February.
Karan Johar hosted a house party on Saturday, 13 February, and invited some of his friends from the industry. Among those present were actors from his two upcoming productions - Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be starring in Shakun Batra's next, and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, set to star in Puri Jagannadh's Liger.
