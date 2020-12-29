Pics: Kangana Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Facing 'Hostility'

On Wednesday, 24 December, a civil court in Mumbai dismissed Kangana Ranaut's petition for interim relief against the notice issued by the BMC for 'unauthorised' alterations made at her residence in Khar in 2018. In the notice, the BMC had alleged that unauthorised alterations were made at the actor's flat without the due permission of the body and she had been asked to remove that part of the construction. In January 2019, Kangana had challenged the notice before the civil court. In her petition she had also requested the court to restrain BMC officers from demolishing her property for the removal of the unauthorised construction. The matter will be heard next in February 2021.