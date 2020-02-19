Pics: Deepika, Katrina, Anushka Stun at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards
The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 kicked off with fervour in Mumbai on 18 February. Shruti Hassan, Alaya F, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday were among the many Bollywood actors and socialites who were a part of the award ceremony and the red carpet. Katrina looked elegant in a white gown while Deepika stunned in a black ensemble. Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan was also present. The Nykaa Femina Beauty awards have been happening since 2015.

Take a look:

    Katrina Kaif in an\ minimal elegant white dress.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif in an\ minimal elegant white dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika Padukone graced the carpet in a low-cut gown, paired with chunky jewelry
    Deepika Padukone graced the carpet in a low-cut gown, paired with chunky jewelry(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kartik Aryan in a traditional event outfit.
    Kartik Aryan in a traditional event outfit.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anushka Sharma in a flashy leopard print outfit, paired with pencil heels.&nbsp;
    Anushka Sharma in a flashy leopard print outfit, paired with pencil heels. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ananya Pandey looking elegant in a frock with neatly laid sequins forming an intricate pattern.
    Ananya Pandey looking elegant in a frock with neatly laid sequins forming an intricate pattern.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditi Rao Hydari’s dress stands out as a blend of many elements. Unlikely combinations of colours put the dress together.
    Aditi Rao Hydari’s dress stands out as a blend of many elements. Unlikely combinations of colours put the dress together.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Gauhar Khan’s dress stole the show!
    Gauhar Khan’s dress stole the show!(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sonnalli Seygall poses for the shutterbugs.
    Sonnalli Seygall poses for the shutterbugs.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shruti Haasan looks gorgeous.
    Shruti Haasan looks gorgeous.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    <i>War </i>actor Anupriya Goenka looks like she has something to say!
    War actor Anupriya Goenka looks like she has something to say!(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    <i>Jawaani Jaaneman </i>actor Alaya F.
    Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

As usual, the stars left us impressed by their unique outfits at the event.

