Pics: Deepika, Katrina, Anushka Stun at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 kicked off with fervour in Mumbai on 18 February. Shruti Hassan, Alaya F, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday were among the many Bollywood actors and socialites who were a part of the award ceremony and the red carpet. Katrina looked elegant in a white gown while Deepika stunned in a black ensemble. Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan was also present. The Nykaa Femina Beauty awards have been happening since 2015.

