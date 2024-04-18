'My Manicorn': Aditi Rao Hydari Post Pics On Siddharth's Birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her actor-fiancé Siddharth's birthday on Wednesday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared unseen photos of them together: holding hands in black attire, sharing a laugh, and taking a selfie, capturing their love beautifully.

Aditi penned down a heartwarming note and wrote, “Happiest birthday my manicorn To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader"