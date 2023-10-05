ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Started The Wedding With a Dua': Mahira Khan Posts More Pics of The Festivities

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from her pre-wedding rituals.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Thursday, 5 October took to Instagram to share pictures from her pre-wedding rituals. She wrote, "My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time..Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me."

Adding, "Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi."

