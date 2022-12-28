In Photos: Is Kolkata’s Yellow Taxi Era Drawing to an End?

The yellow Ambassador car or the peeli taxi is woven into Kolkata's fabric ever since the first one hit the roads back in the '60s. For residents, it's more than just a mode of commute, the peeli taxi is a ride down nostalgia. Each year, however, the streets see fewer yellow taxis than the previous one. This is because yellow Ambassadors have not been in production since 2014, and taxi drivers say that their cars will touch the 15-year-mark very soon -- rendering them unusable.

Does this mark the end of the road for the city's beloved Ambassadors? What about those who drive them?