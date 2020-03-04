Kartik Takes Katrina’s Blessings at IIFA 2020 Press Conference
Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan at the IIFA 2020 press conference.&nbsp;
Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan at the IIFA 2020 press conference. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

This year’s International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to be held in Madhya Pradesh. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on 21 March, the main three-day award ceremony will take place in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29. Ahead of the much-awaited night, a press conference was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, 4 March. Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza attended the event. Kartik and Katrina had some fun at the event too.

Kartik Aaryan has been discharged from hospital some time back after he underwent a surgery. The actor had injured his right hand during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.

  • 08
    Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in black at the IIFA 2020 press conference.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in black at the IIFA 2020 press conference. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kartik Aaryan at the event.&nbsp;
    Kartik Aaryan at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Dia Mirza looks beautiful in a pink dress.&nbsp;
    Dia Mirza looks beautiful in a pink dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Kartik and Katrina during a conversation.&nbsp;
    Kartik and Katrina during a conversation. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The actors shake a leg.&nbsp;
    The actors shake a leg. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Kartik touches Katrina’s feet during the event.&nbsp;
    Kartik touches Katrina’s feet during the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif.&nbsp;
    Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The actors strike a pose.&nbsp;
    The actors strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

