Kartik Takes Katrina’s Blessings at IIFA 2020 Press Conference

This year’s International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to be held in Madhya Pradesh. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on 21 March, the main three-day award ceremony will take place in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29. Ahead of the much-awaited night, a press conference was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, 4 March. Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza attended the event. Kartik and Katrina had some fun at the event too.

Kartik Aaryan has been discharged from hospital some time back after he underwent a surgery. The actor had injured his right hand during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.