In Pics: Kareena, Saif Celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday

Yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 73rd birthday with his family at Taj Hotel (Colaba) in Mumbai. The actor was seen celebrating his birthday with his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan and other members of his family. Karisma Kapoor couldn't attend the celebrations but instead dedicated a post to her father on Instagram. Babita Shivdasani, Rima Jain and others were also a part of the celebrations.

Take a look at photos from the evening:

    Kareena Kapoor Khan at the birthday party.
    Kareena Kapoor Khan at the birthday party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Saif Ali Khan waves at the paps.
    Saif Ali Khan waves at the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Randhir Kapoor being driven to the venue.
    Randhir Kapoor being driven to the venue.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rajiv Kapoor arrives.
    Rajiv Kapoor arrives.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her father. She wrote, “Happy birthday my handsome Papa We love you #happybirthday #papalove #family”

