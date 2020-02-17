India From Space: Google Releases Stunning New Satellite Images

Google Earth has recently added over a 1,000 new images to its image repository Earth View, which now has over 2,500 bird’s-eye-view images of stunning landscapes from across the seven continents.

These include more than 35 satellite images of different landscapes within India.

“Earth View has the power to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space... My hope then is this funny, little project – along with Google Earth as a whole – moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet," wrote Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah.

Here are a few of these breathtaking photographs, curated for you: