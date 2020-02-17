India From Space: Google Releases Stunning New Satellite Images
Google Earth has recently added over a 1,000 new images to its image repository Earth View, which now has over 2,500 bird’s-eye-view images of stunning landscapes from across the seven continents.
These include more than 35 satellite images of different landscapes within India.
“Earth View has the power to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space... My hope then is this funny, little project – along with Google Earth as a whole – moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet," wrote Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah.
Here are a few of these breathtaking photographs, curated for you:
Around the World in 10 Images
You can browse through all of the over 2,500 images here.
“Ten years ago, I was flying over San Francisco when this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful vista opened up outside of my tiny airplane window. When I got home, I fired up Google Earth to investigate,” writes Gopal Shah, “As an amateur photographer, I instinctively took a screenshot of the landscape now clear on my laptop. And with that simple act, Earth View was born.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )