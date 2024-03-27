ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Ram Charan's Visits To Tirumala Temple With Family On His Birthday

Ram Charan visits Tirumala Temple with his family on his 39th birthday.

On his 39th birthday, Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara, visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings. Images and clips from the temple have swiftly circulated online. In the visuals, Ram Charan graciously acknowledges photographers with folded hands, dressed in traditional attire. Upasana is adorned in a pink saree, shielding their daughter Klin Kaara from the media's gaze.

