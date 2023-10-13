ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Stunning in Yellow Saree During Pre-Wedding Festivities

She wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me."

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim. She shared some stunning pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The wore a lovely yellow saree as she smiled for the photos. She captioned the post as, "My Khadija made this sari for me…"

Topics:  Mahira Khan 

