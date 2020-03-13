In Pics: Kajol-Starrer ‘Devi’ Team at the Film’s Success Party

Priyanka Banerjee’s short film, Devi has garnered over 10 lakh views ever since it was released on YouTube. To celebrate the success of the film, the team was spotted at the success party with people from the film and TV fraternity.

The all-women cast includes Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Neena Kulkarni and Yashaswani Dayama among others. Every woman plays the role of a person who has survived sexual violence to a particular degree. These victims of sexual assault or rape, who are bereft of justice, assemble in a room and discussions ensue.

Take a look at the pictures: