In Pics: Kajol-Starrer ‘Devi’ Team at the Film’s Success Party
(L to R ) Shivani Raghuvanshi,&nbsp; Kajol and Yashaswini Dayama
(L to R ) Shivani Raghuvanshi,  Kajol and Yashaswini Dayama(Photos: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka Banerjee’s short film, Devi has garnered over 10 lakh views ever since it was released on YouTube. To celebrate the success of the film, the team was spotted at the success party with people from the film and TV fraternity.

The all-women cast includes Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Neena Kulkarni and Yashaswani Dayama among others. Every woman plays the role of a person who has survived sexual violence to a particular degree. These victims of sexual assault or rape, who are bereft of justice, assemble in a room and discussions ensue.

Take a look at the pictures:

  • 11
    Kajol, lead actor of the short film, poses for the paparazzi. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Kajol and producer Ryan Stephen make an entry towards the red carpet. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Actor Shivani Raghuvanshi played the role of a medical student in the film. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Actor Yashaswini Dayama, played  a mute girl in the supporting cast. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Desinger Manish Malhotra suited up in formals. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Director-producer Karan Johar made a statement in his all-black ensemble at the success party. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar with Ryan Stephen. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Television actor Karan Wahi spotted at the success party. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Manish Paul poses for the shutterbugs. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Karan Tacker looked dapper. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Director Punit Malhotra arrives at the party.(Photos: Yogen Shah)

