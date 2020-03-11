In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Katrina at Bollywood Post Holi Party

Aarti Shetty hosted a post Holi celebration at her residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, in which a bunch of Hindi film stars were spotted. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were among those who attended the bash. Alia and Ranbir were spotted together, sharing their commute. The Raazi actor was seen sporting the traditional Holi look as she donned a traditional pearl white attire, paired with a set of large oval jhumkas. Ranbir was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans. Adhering to the Holi dress ensemble, Katrina styled her bandhni dupatta with a white salwar-kameez.

See the photos below: